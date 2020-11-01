WWE NXT Superstar, Shotzi Blackheart, recently opened up about which former NXT Women's Champion should move up to WWE's main roster sometime soon. In an interview with Give Me Sport, Blackheart stated that Rhea Ripley should be the one to join either WWE RAW or SmackDown sometime in the future.

Ripley, who is the first WWE Superstar to have held both the NXT UK and the NXT Women's Championship, is still a member of the black and gold brand's ever-expansive and lauded women's division.

This year, no one moved up to either RAW or SmackDown from NXT in the WWE Draft. When asked during the interview as to who she believes is most deserving of a call-up, Blackheart stated that Ripley, who happens to be one of her favorite tag team partners, deserves to receive the nod.

I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]. I don't know what's taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there, she's a superstar. I think very soon she'll be gone. That makes me sad because she's one of my favourite tag team partners, but she deserves it!

Ripley competed in a very hard-hitting match against Raquel Gonzalez at NXT: Halloween Havoc, which she won. Blackheart played a crucial role at Halloween Havoc as its host for the evening.

Rhea Ripley's time with WWE

Rhea Ripley signed with WWE in 2017 and made her first appearance as a participant in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She progressed to the second round where she lost to Dakota Kai.

Within the span of a year, Ripley underwent a drastic change of appearance and showcased a new aggressive attitude. She later competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she advanced to the semi-finals.

Afterward, The Nightmare debuted on NXT UK where she became the inaugural women's champion. She later lost the title to Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in 2019. In August 2019, Ripley returned to NXT and started a feud with then NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.

She dethroned Baszler on the Dec. 18 episode of WWE NXT and became the new champion. Ripley then lost the title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Advertisement

Ripley had a chance to reclaim the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a triple-threat match against Flair and Io Shirai. However, Shirai emerged victoriously.

Recently, Ripley has feuded with the Robert Stone Brand's Aaliyah and Mercedes Martinez before she started a program with Kai and her ally Raquel Gonzalez.