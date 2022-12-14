WWE NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda comments on her in-ring debut

As previously reported, Valerie Loureda is the first Cuban-American NXT recruit and has been renamed Lola Vice. In a recent interview, the former Bellator fighter discussed her in-ring debut at an NXT house show and revealed who chose her name.

Following her arrival at the WWE Performance Center on July 19, Loureda made her NXT debut on July 23 at an NXT live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where she did a promo but did not wrestle. Her in-ring debut took place on November 12 at a live event in Orlando. She teamed up with Xyon Quin and Bronco Nima to take on Chase U's Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail.

While speaking with Jim Varsallone, Lola Vice explained how she decided on 'Lola' as a first name.

"Lola came out because when my sisters and I were little, we had a lady that used to do our makeup, like a Cuban lady and that was always our alter ego name, Lola. So when I was coming up with names and they were coming up too, I was like, oh, let me just throw that in there. I liked it but then, I always had a vision of Miami Vice because I am the first Cuban-American woman [to sign with WWE] and I was born and raised in Miami and I just feel like that’s me, I need to represent."

She went on to say that she submitted 10 first and last names, but it was Shawn Michaels who chose 'Lola Vice.'

"But actually, I gave them ten first names, ten last names and Shawn Michaels chose Lola Vice and it’s just beautiful, it goes and I feel like this is my new era," Loureda said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for WWE's first Cuban-American recruit when she makes her much-anticipated NXT TV debut.

Valerie Loureda believes she still has a lot to learn in NXT

Looking back on her in-ring debut, Lola Vice expressed pride in being able to appear fearless and at ease. The first Cuban-American WWE Superstar believes she has a lot to learn about the sport and that it will take her a long time to truly comprehend what she needs to know.

"I was so proud of myself because that was my first match and everything went well in the match. I felt comfortable, I was animated, I was connecting with the crowd. I’m proud of myself for going out there and being fearless in a new industry that’s not a fight that I have — truly, I’m so green. I still don’t really know what I’m doing and I probably won’t for the next ten years because this is a business where you’re constantly learning and getting better."

Loureda further expressed gratitude for the presence of her father and sisters at her in-ring debut.

"I had my family there; my dad came, my sisters came and it was like my first amateur fight five years ago all over again. It’s just weird how life comes full circle but I know that as long as I keep working as hard as I did in my amateurs and MMA in my NXT career, I’m gonna make it to the top." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The MMA fighter-turned-professional wrestler is about to make history as the first Cuban-American star in WWE, and things should only get better for her.

