This week's Halloween Havoc-themed episode of WWE NXT, hosted by Shotzi Blackheart, topped AEW Dynamite in viewership - according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT Halloween Havoc on Wednesday night averaged 876,000 viewers on the USA Network while Dynamite drew 781,000 viewers on TNT.

While NXT Halloween Havoc drew a 0.62 score in the TV ratings compared to AEW Dynamite's 0.54, AEW still won in the key demographic area of 18-49. AEW garnered a 0.32 rating while NXT scored 0.25.

While there was a lot that happened on this week's Dynamite including a fantastic main-event match between Kenny Omega and Penta El Zero M, NXT was able to outperform the Tony Khan-owned promotion due to the hype surrounding Halloween Havoc and the fantastic gimmick matches that they produced.

What happened on NXT and Dynamite this week?

While this week's episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed their stars gearing up for next month's Full Gear by participating in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, NXT Halloween Havoc produced two great championship matches.

Dynamite also produced a great match TNT Championship Lumberjack match between Cody and Orange Cassidy which saw The American Nightmare successfully retaining his title. In the main event, Omega won against Penta in the tournament semi-finals and will now face Hangman Page at the finals of the tourney at Full Gear.

NXT saw Johnny Gargano defeat Damian Priest to become the first-ever two-time North American Champion, as well as Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar paying a tribute to Rey Mysterio through his gear in his title defense, and Io Shirai retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Candice LeRae.

NXT also produced a chilling cinematic Haunted House of Terror match between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes that paid homage to a lot of iconic horror movies and a hard-hitting battle between Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley where the latter won.