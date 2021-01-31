WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven praises Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship run

WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven has shown his appreciation for the WWE Championship run of the current title holder Drew McIntyre.

On The Run-In interview special, which premiered on the BT Sport YouTube channel, the former NXT Tag Team Champion Trent Seven was quick to shower praise on McIntyre, who he says has "championed" his time with the coveted title. He also elaborated on how some performers feel performing in front of no fans.

Here is what Trent Seven had to say:

"It’s like you say, I think you have to go back to, you know, going a little bit deeper than what fans normally see on the surface and look at it from a performance perspective. It’s been really hard. I’ll sit here in front of anyone in the world and tell you how hard it’s been performing with no fans in the arena. It’s tough, it’s not necessarily what you signed up for."

It's interesting to note that, from a fan perspective, we don't often take into account how jarring performing in front of no fans must be for many wrestlers, when they're so used to wrestling amongst crowds of thousands. According to Seven, it clearly takes its toll.

Trent Seven says Drew McIntyre has "Championed" his reign

Trent Seven would continue to display his admiration for McIntyre. Not just for winning the championship, but for maintaining his status and popularity with fans during such a strange time for WWE.

"For someone to almost grab that title and grab that chance at the Royal Rumble and then keep his… Not just keep his head above the water, he’s absolutely championed it this year. There may never be another person who lives up to what Drew McIntyre has achieved this year. And that’s not just with the wins, not just with the in-ring performances, it’s the fact that he’s done it in almost the hardest professional working environment we’ve ever had. It’s just a testament to the person that Drew McIntyre is. He’s absolutely championed it and he deserves absolutely everything that he gets."

The Royal Rumble is live tonight on the WWE Network. UK fans can also order the event via BT Sport Box Office.