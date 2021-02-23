"You just see a star!" - WWE Superstars praise Billie Kay & her 'Résumé' character

WWE NXT UK Superstars Jinny and Trent Seven have heaped praise on SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay and her 'Resume' character.

Speaking on BT Sports' The Run-In, the former NXT Tag Team Champion and the NXT UK Star had nothing but positive things to say about Billie Kay, who has been experiencing a surge in popularity and attention after sticking to her comedic guns on SmackDown.

The pair also commented on Kay's seperation from her IIconics partner Peyton Royce and how she seems to have flourished as a singles character and performer.

Here is what the two NXT UK stars had to say:

Jinny: "I absolutely love Billie Kay. I think she’s so good. It was really heartbreaking when you saw Peyton and Billie have to go on their own way, because they’ve come together, they were in NXT, they came to the main roster together... But now, when you think of Billie, you just see a star!"

Trent Seven: "I feel like she’s developed a completely brand new version of her character. She’s took this resume, the CV thing, and she’s absolutely ran with it. Like I said, it’s not just something that’s a little bit funny as a cut away. It’s a scene of every show on its own, as a stand alone product. I think she’s done absolute wonders with it... It’s fantastic for her to get that chance now on national television. On the biggest stage that you possibly can. Absolutely chuffed for her."

Billie Kay opens up on her anxieties in WWE

I even pulled out my business blazer for you @The305MVP 👌

Looking forward to hearing from you!!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/40nDefAym0 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 22, 2021

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Billie Kay revealed she had been experiencing some doubts and anxieties over her split from Peyton Royce and her move to SmackDown:

"It was scary, I won’t lie. I had anxiety about it, I was just unsure."

But Billie also made it clear how thrilled with her new character she is:

"What I’m doing now on SmackDown is like who I am in my heart. I’m just going out there and being myself. And that’s so rewarding to see, because I’m just having so much fun. If I can make one person laugh, that brings me so much joy."

It will be interesting to see how Billie Kay's chatacter will develop in the coming months.