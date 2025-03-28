WWE officially hands John Cena new nickname following recent heel turn

John Cena turned heel earlier this year, in one of the biggest shocks in WWE history. The former 16-time World Champion aligned with The Rock and could now make history if he can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

This week on RAW, Cena claimed he would win the title and then retire with it so that he would be the last real champion and all future titles would be seen as toys.

Following on from this promo, WWE has released new merch for John Cena, which claims he is "The Last Real Champion," which now appears to be his new nickname as he heads into WrestleMania.

Of course, Cena needs to find a way past Cody Rhodes to make his prediction a reality, something that may not be as easy as Cena believes, unless he has a plan with The Rock to ensure he becomes his corporate champion.

John Cena will retire from WWE this year

John Cena has already confirmed that this is his final WWE year. He will not compete at another WrestleMania after 41 and will end his wrestling career at the turn of the year.

This could cause a few issues if Cena did win the title since he could technically retire with it. He has already confirmed that he will be walking away from the company soon.

Cena is a former 16-time World Champion, but it has been several years since he has been able to win a singles match, and now he is looking to defeat the biggest champion that WWE has in his return match at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see if Cena is able to dethrone Rhodes and then walk away from the company following WrestleMania, retiring the championship and forcing WWE to create a new title for SmackDown.

