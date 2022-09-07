Adam Pearce confirms a crazy story where he was "banging on the window" of a wrestling promoter

Current WWE official Adam Pearce recently confirmed a story about a confrontation between him and a wrestling promoter.

Adam Pearce was a part of WWE from 1997 to 1999 before moving on to the independent circuit. He retired from professional wrestling back in 2014 at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor XII event. He joined WWE in 2013 as a producer and trainer.

During his professional wrestling career, the on-screen official has had his fair share of stories and issues. While some are known to the public, others remain rumored.

The SoCal Uncensored Twitter account shared a tweet questioning the authenticity of one such rumored story. The user asked whether one time Ultimo Dragon was at a wrestling event where the venue was closed, and the promoter had locked himself inside his car. The story also added that Pearce was banging on the window of the car, asking for a response.

Though the name of the promoter was never mentioned, the five-time NWA World Champion replied to the tweet to confirm that the story is indeed true and that he even got paid.

"True story. Also, I got paid. #faafo," Adam Pearce wrote.

You can check out the exchange below:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP twitter.com/socaluncensore… SoCal UNCENSORED @socaluncensored This AEW drama is crazy and all but was Ultimo Dragon standing in front of a locked venue with his gear and a bunch of fans while the promoter locked himself in his car with @ScrapDaddyAP banging on his window? This AEW drama is crazy and all but was Ultimo Dragon standing in front of a locked venue with his gear and a bunch of fans while the promoter locked himself in his car with @ScrapDaddyAP banging on his window? True story. Also, I got paid. #faafo True story. Also, I got paid. #faafo twitter.com/socaluncensore…

Adam Pearce send a message to Ronda Rousey

As mentioned earlier, the NWA Hall of Famer retired in 2014. Last year for the first time in over six years we saw Pearce step into the squared circle as an in-ring competitor, but he hardly got physical. His last match was in tag team action, where he teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Last week on SmackDown, Pearce got into an altercation with Ronda Rousey. The on-screen official was seething after Rousey's suspension was lifted. He called her the "biggest b****" he had ever met. This led to The Baddest Woman on the Planet getting furious and took Pearce out with an arm bar.

The multi-time NWA champion took to Twitter to send a message to Ronda Rousey in the form of poetry. At the end of the video, Pearce mentioned that if the former women's champion wants to settle things in a "bloodier way," she must "study a tape of NWA."

Although it is unlikely that Adam Pearce would enter the ring to face Rousey in singles competition, he could employ someone on his behalf to do the job for him. It remains to be seen how the WWE official will respond to being attacked by Rousey on SmackDown this week.

Would you like to see the former NWA World Heavyweight champion return to wrestle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Check out six superstars who returned to wrestle after giving birth

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha