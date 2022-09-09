WWE official mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. WWE's Adam Pearce mourned the death of Queen.

The Queen's family delivered the sad news of her demise on Twitter and mentioned that she had a peaceful death.

The entire wrestling world was shocked upon hearing the news. Several WWE Superstars and legends reacted to the news on social media, including the Rock, Paige, and Wade Barrett.

WWE official Adam Pearce also reacted to the sad news on Twitter. He wished the Queen well as she is now in a better place.

"Godspeed, Queen Elizabeth II," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP twitter.com/royalfamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Godspeed, Queen Elizabeth II. Godspeed, Queen Elizabeth II. 🙏❤️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

Fans and members of the Wrestling world react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Fans shared the same sentiment as of the WWE official.

Fans mentioned that the Queen built a legacy that would live forever.

Several other wrestlers also mourned the death of the Queen.

Former WWE Superstar Paige was saddened by the death of her Queen.

WWE commentator Wade Barrett thanked the Queen and was also saddened by the loss.

Stu Bennett @StuBennett



Thank you, Your Majesty. twitter.com/royalfamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W A terribly sad day.Thank you, Your Majesty. A terribly sad day. Thank you, Your Majesty. 🇬🇧 ❤️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

Former WWE Champion and current AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the sad news.

"It’s always strangely sad when somebody famous that you literally knew of your whole life passes away, but #queenelizabeth’s passing hits even closer to home," Chris Jericho said.

Professional boxer Tyson Furry sent his prayers to the Queen.

"Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you," Tyson Fury tweeted.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury

may God be with you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you. 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/JpVxQDRCW2

Former General Manager of NXT and current member of the AEW roster, William Regal also paid homage to the Queen.

"Rest well my Queen," William Regal tweeted.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Rest well my Queen. Rest well my Queen.

AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo was heartbroken upon hearing the sad news.

"My Queen 1926-2022. They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest. Thank you," Ogogo tweeted.

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo

They just don’t make them like this anymore.

It’s now time for you to finally rest.

Thank you 🏽 🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore.It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. https://t.co/z0VF3IAJGS

The Queen has had a memorable legacy. She has made an impact on the lives of millions. Sportskeeda is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth and wishes the Royal Family to stay strong during these tough times.

Do you remember the time when Queen Elizabeth appeared on WWE television? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali