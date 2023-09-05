WWE official Adam Pearce has shared a Labor Day message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Tonight's edition of the red brand is the first show following WWE Payback this past Saturday night. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are scheduled to battle The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match tonight. Gunther will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable as well.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Adam Pearce took to social media to deliver a message on Labor Day. You can check out Pearce's post on X/Twitter by clicking here.

"Tip of the ol’ cap on this #LaborDay to everyone out there busting their a**es every single day. May you all get a moment today to savor the fruits of that labor! 🙏🇺🇸," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has an interesting suggestion for Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested a wild idea for Adam Pearce to do on WWE television.

Russo isn't happy with the state of the women's division and has an interesting idea on how to fix it. Speaking on Writing with Russo, he suggested that Pearce bring Nia Jax back to the company, and whoever loses to her gets fired.

"You know what I would do? I'm sorry man, I'm looking at this women's division and a lot of these women in this division should not be there. They're never going to get over. I swear bro, I would have Adam Pearce tell this backstory - 'Listen guys, it's that time of the year, there are going to be budget cuts. We're going to start cutting some of the fat around here, this and that. I would bring in Nia Jax as the eliminator and book her against every girl in that division. And if Nia Jax beats you, you're gone." [3:38 - 04:27]

You can check out the full video below:

Gunther is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Only time will tell if Chad Gable can pull off the upset tonight and dethrone The Ring General.

Who do you think walks out of tonight's episode of WWE RAW as the Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

