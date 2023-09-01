Vince Russo suggests an insane idea that Adam Pearce could use to fire multiple WWE stars (Exclusive)

Adam Pearce is quietly becoming one of the longest-tenured authority figures in WWE history. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested a crazy idea that Pearce could use to fire multiple superstars.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo admitted that he isn't very impressed with the state of WWE's women's division, stating that some of them shouldn't even be there.

He told the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, that he would have Adam Pearce bring Nia Jax back, with the idea that whoever loses to her gets fired:

"You know what I would do? I'm sorry man, I'm looking at this women's division and a lot of these women in this division should not be there. They're never going to get over. I swear bro, I would have Adam Pearce tell this backstory - 'Listen guys, it's that time of the year, there are going to be budget cuts. We're going to start cutting some of the fat around here, this and that. I would bring in Nia Jax as the eliminator and book her against every girl in that division. And if Nia Jax beats you, you're gone." (From 3:38 to 04:27)

It was implied that it could be a way of legitimately writing superstars off TV and then cutting them from the roster.

You can watch the entire video below:

Adam Pearce broke his silence on the real reason why he hung up his boots

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce may never have made his name as a top WWE Superstar, but he remains a key backstage figure today, serving as a producer backstage apart from just the on-screen authority role that people know him for.

Adam Pearce revealed in a Facebook post that contrary to popular belief that he retired due to injuries, he actually prepared for his post-in-ring days years in advance:

"I always planned for the day when I wouldn't be taking bumps, because I love the business and knew that I wanted to be sustainable and reliable and accountable to it long after I was putting on tights and boots," Pearce wrote. "I planned ahead. I put tools in my toolbox. And WWE gave me the ultimate chance to use them."

Ultimately, things seemed to have worked out well for Pearce in the end. He now has a comfortable role that certainly has a hectic schedule but prevents him from taking bumps.

Do you think Pearce will follow Russo's advice? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here