WWE personality shares heartfelt message surrounding his in-ring retirement

WWE executive and on-air authority figure Adam Pearce revealed the real details of why he retired from wrestling in 2014.

Pearce started his career on the independent circuit in 1996. He started getting recognition for his work in Ring of Honor and NWA in the 2000s. He even ended up winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship five times during his career.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Pearce debunked the rumors that he retired because of injuries. He credited his love for the business and used his experience to build up a resume. He may not have a huge name, but he managed to gather all the tools required to be a valuable member of the industry.

"I always planned for the day when I wouldn't be taking bumps, because I love the business and knew that I wanted to be sustainable and reliable and accountable to it long after I was putting on tights and boots," Pearce wrote. "I planned ahead. I put tools in my toolbox. And WWE gave me the ultimate chance to use them."

Pearce has been with WWE since 2013 when he started coaching at the Performance Center. He signed as a full-time trainer and producer on NXT in 2015 before being promoted to the main roster as a producer and on-air authority figure. He was promoted again last year and became the company's Director of Live Events.

Adam Pearce wrestled a couple of matches in WWE two years ago

Adam Pearce's on-air character might have reached its peak in 2021. Pearce started the year off with his first wrestling match in seven years, defeating Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Gauntlet Match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Pearce also teamed up with Braun Strowman two months later to challenge Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Team Championship. He even got attacked by Brock Lesnar later that year, which resulted in Lesnar's kayfabe $1 million fine and suspension.

