WWE official announces blockbuster first-time-ever match for Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has dominated on WWE's main roster for most of its parts as The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Today, General Manager Nick Aldis made a blockbuster announcement and booked a first-time-ever match for The Tribal Heir on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Nick Aldis made a massive power move when he got Randy Orton on Friday Night SmackDown after his stellar return at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Later, The Viper struck back at The Bloodline as he wanted to get revenge from the faction.

Ahead of a massive contract signing on Friday Night SmackDown, Aldis made another blockbuster announcement for the event. Solo Sikoa, for the first time, will face Randy Orton in a one-on-one contest ahead of The Viper's title match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

"Good morning, WWE Universe. It's your SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, here in Atlanta, Georgia, with a huge contract signing for the Fatal 4 Way match at the Royal Rumble. Tonight, 8/7 Central only on Fox and a special announcement. One of those participants in the said Fatal 4 Way will be in action tonight as Randy Orton takes on Solo Sikoa. Tonight, only on SmackDown."

Randy Orton has high hopes for popular star on WWE SmackDown

It's been less than two months, but Randy Orton's return has made waves on Friday Night SmackDown. Apart from this, The Viper has made some allies in his pursuit to go after The Bloodline.

Speaking on The Bump, Randy Orton spoke highly of LA Knight and the work he's done with the promotion during a time when The Viper was on the shelf after a vicious attack from The Bloodline in 2022.

"Too early to tell, but I have high hopes. I would love to see him happy and able to do whatever his goals are. I would love to see him fulfill those goals as long as those don't get in my way. I'm fine with him doing his thing. I've seen so many guys come up, get hot, and then putter out. I'm not saying that's him, as a matter of fact, he's one of a kind. He's got something different. The fans, I don't think I've ever seen the fans just take to somebody they didn't really know so quickly." [33:55 - 34:45]

The Viper will face Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

