WWE Official appears to confirm name change for Bloodline member on RAW

WWE Official Adam Pearce seems to have confirmed a name change for Sami Zayn on the latest episode of RAW.

The Bloodline invaded RAW this week to send a message to Kevin Owens ahead of his match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week on SmackDown. After beating down several locker room members and hijacking the show, AJ Styles took the fight to Sami Zayn on the ramp before requesting a match against the former champion later in the night.

When Adam Pearce approved the match backstage on RAW, he referred to Sami Zayn as Sami Uso, which appears to now confirm that he has become a member of the family.

The Bloodline were also present on the latest episode of SmackDown. Their segment was interrupted by John Cena. The plan throughout the night was to officially induct the Honorary Uce into the faction. However, that did not come to fruition, and the WWE Universe was not able to see what Reigns had planned for Zayn.

The Bloodline doesn't appear to need permission to move from brand to brand since Roman Reigns, and The Usos are title holders on both brands. It seems that Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, or Sami Uso, can join the rest of the family in the same way Bayley can join Damage CTRL.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were once best friends, and it will put a lot on the line next week when they clash. The Prizefighter will team up with John Cena to take on The Honorary Uce and Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious on the final episode of SmackDown of the year. Meanwhile, on RAW, Zayn will also have to overcome a threat from AJ Styles as the latter looks to avenge an attack on The O.C.

Do you think John Cena could be the first man to pin Roman Reigns since 2019? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

