WWE Official Ava in heated backstage confrontation; furiously makes huge announcement

Ava was involved in a heated backstage confrontation during a WWE show. She made a huge announcement.

Ad

Since he arrived in NXT, Ricky Saints has proven himself by winning the North American Championship. He got the attention of many people, including Ethan Page, who challenged him for the title at Stand & Deliver 2025 and lost. However, Page was still not done with the North American Champion, as he ambushed him from out of nowhere last week and laid him out.

Tonight on NXT, Ricky Saints showed up at the arena at the start of the show and joined the commentary booth for the opening match between Je'Von Evans, Sean Legacy, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. During the match, All Ego attacked Saints from behind, and they began to brawl outside the ring until Evans dived onto them. Later that night, Page and Saints were arguing in Ava's office. Saints even offered to put his title on the line against Page again.

Ad

Trending

Ava had had enough of this bickering and yelled at both of them. Despite Sean Legacy being next in line for a North American Title shot, she will make an exception this time and allow Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to compete in a title match next week.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will win this title match next week on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More