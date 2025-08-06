WWE Official Ava Makes Huge Announcement; Issues Statement: "I Think She Deserves to Get Her A** Kicked"

WWE official Ava just made a huge announcement. She has made a match official for an upcoming show.Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace have been feuding ever since the former betrayed the latter at WWE Evolution and cost her the NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne. Since then, Monroe has wasted no opportunity in taking personal shots at Grace. Since the betrayal, Grace has been trying her best to get her hands on the former AEW champion to finally get her revenge.Tonight, on WWE NXT, Monroe faced off against Kelani Jordan. During the match, Grace's music hit, and she came running down to the ring. Monroe escaped through the crowd and fled the arena in a car. Later on in the show, Jordynne Grace was in Ava's office. The NXT General Manager informed her that she can face the former AEW star at NXT Heatwave.&quot;Exactly. And that's why at Heatwave it'll be you and Blake Monroe one-on-one. Look, I know she's put you through a lot over the past couple of weeks. And I'm supposed to be unbiased, but especially after what she did last week, on behalf of me and a lot of other women, I think she deserves to get her a** kicked,&quot; Ava said.It will be interesting to see whether Jordynne Grace will finally be able to get her revenge on Blake Monroe at NXT Heatwave.Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.