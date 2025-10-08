WWE Official Ava & Santino Marella agree on blockbuster NXT-TNA deal

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:57 GMT
Ava and Santino Marella
Ava is the current GM of NXT (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE official Ava and Santino Marella were involved in a backstage segment tonight. They agreed on a blockbuster deal between NXT and TNA.

NXT's partnership with TNA had become strained over the past few weeks, especially since the latter had felt that they were being disrespected. All hell broke loose two weeks ago as talent from both brands came to blows in the ring. To resolve their differences, Ava and Santino decided to host a special show called Showdown, which took place tonight.

After Team TNA won the men's Survivor Series-style match, the cameras showed Ava and Santino backstage. The NXT GM congratulated TNA's Director of Authority on his team's big win. She also informed him that they are looking to name a number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, and hence, next week, a Battle Royal will take place to determine the number one contender. She also extended an invitation to the Knockouts division to be a part of the match. Santino accepted the invitation.

The Hardy Boyz made history tonight at WWE NXT Showdown

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT Showdown kicked off with a tag team match featuring The Hardy Boyz and DarkState. Both teams put their respective titles on the line, and everybody else was banned from ringside.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were put to the test in this match. However, their experience in tag team matches helped them defeat DarkState and win the NXT Tag Team Titles. This is the first time the duo of Matt and Jeff has held the NXT Tag Titles. Also, they made history by becoming the first TNA stars to hold a WWE title.

Now, The Hardy Boyz will have to defend both titles against the Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound for Glory 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
