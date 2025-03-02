WWE official breaks silence after being assaulted by Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was every bit the brutal encounter that was expected, with Owens coming out on top and seemingly ending their story at WWE Elimination Chamber. After the match, Randy Orton made his return and set up a potential WrestleMania clash, but there was one other casualty in the match besides Zayn.

Mid-way through the match, Owens almost had the win, and referee Charles Robinson ran down to the ring to make the count, but it was only a two. This led to Owens picking him up and wiping him out with a stiff Clothesline.

Following the show, Robinson broke his silence on social media and appears to be fine despite the attack.

Robinson has been a vital part of WWE's referee team for decades and has taken some insane bumps over the years, but the fans were worried about him following the attack, but thankfully, he's fine.

Sami Zayn is a completely other story since he was put through hell in a match that wasn't even sanctioned by WWE and it's unclear when he will return.

Sami Zayn was injured at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn was attacked with chairs, hockey sticks, and multiple Powerbombs on the apron at Elimination Chamber, which left him injured as a result when Owens was finally declared the winner.

Michael Cole shared the news following the show, but there has been no official update on Zayn following the show and fans were told to follow on social media for an update on his condition in the coming days.

Zayn doesn't appear to have a story heading into WrestleMania 41 and Randy Orton could now be the one who continues the story with Owens instead.

It will be interesting to see how long Zayn is on the sidelines following his brutal match at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

