WWE Official breaks silence on infamous John Cena assault; addresses major change for incident

John Cena is closing in on his career with only 5 dates left on his retirement run. During this run Cena has faced a lot of different stars and has been involved in a lot of different segments. A senior WWE official recently broke silence on an infamous incident involving the Cenation leader.

During the summer of 2025, Cena had re-ignited his iconic feud with the Best in the World CM Punk. The two had a lot of fun segments leading upto the match including Cena's version of Punk's iconic pipebomb promo and Punk coming out as the Doctor of Thuganomics.

During their encounter at Night of Champions, the referee was taken out and senior official Charles Robinson was rushing to the ring to replace him. However, Cena intercepted Robinson in his path by colliding with him and taking him out as well. He finally broke his silence on the incident while speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

"With Cena, when I did it recently, I didn't run as fast for a reason, he didn't want me to run past him. So he goes, 'Just take it easy coming down the ramp.' I saw the camera guy, so I looked. I wasn't looking at him, I was looking at the camera guy. And then I kept going straight, and then, boom, knocked me out of my shoes." He said. [34:16-34:39]

It's great to hear so many stories about John Cena from people he has worked with.

John Cena got dominated by Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza

John Cena faced Brock Lesnar in their first singles match in over a decade at the WrestlePalooza PLE last week. The match was made official after Lesnar attacked Cena on Smackdown few weeks ago during his US title match with Sami Zayn.

While the fans thought that both stars will have a very close match, Lesnar dominated Cena throughout the contest. He finally pinned Cena after putting him down with 6 consecutive F5s. He even attacked Cena and the referee following the match.

Fans were very disappointed in the ending of this match and believed that Cena deserves better.

