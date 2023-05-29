WWE official calls out Rhea Ripley for improper gym etiquette, The Nightmare has perfect response

Rhea Ripley had a great exchange with WWE official Adam Pearce about improper gym etiquette on Twitter.

Ripley and the rest of the WWE roster flew back home on Sunday after spending several days in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion successfully defended her title at the event, defeating Natalya in about a minute.

The 26-year-old superstar was also back in the gym and posted a selfie after a workout.

Pearce proceeded to call her out for improper gym etiquette. Apparently, Ripley didn't wipe down the elliptical machine after using it.

However, The Nightmare was not having any of it from Pearce. She responded with a nice shot to the five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

"I did! You need to get your glasses cleaned coz you're still blind AF!" Ripley replied.

Pearce was surprised by the response but also hilariously thanked Ripley for reminding him to schedule his eye exam.

It was a great Twitter banter between Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce. They worked together at the Performance Center during the early part of Ripley's career, with Pearce as a trainer.

Which WWE Superstar will challenge Rhea Ripley next?

Rhea Ripley easily defeated Natalya at Night of Champions to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley got the win after around a minute of action, which could mean she's ready for her next challenger.

According to a previous report, the upcoming live event schedule might be a good indicator of what's next for Ripley. She's slated to face Tegan Nox for the SmackDown Women's title while also defending it against Natalya and Candice LeRae in a triple-threat match.

Nox has been wrestling on Main Event since being drafted back to WWE Raw, but it seems like she'll be getting a proper chance at glory soon. On the other hand, LeRae lost to Zoey Stark last week and should be properly built to be a credible challenger against Ripley.

