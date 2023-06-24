WWE official who feuded with Roman Reigns sends a message aimed at him

WWE official Adam Pearce sent a message aimed at Roman Reigns. On social media, Pearce shared a photo of The Tribal Chief hitting him with the Superman Punch.

In 2021, Pearce began a storyline with Reigns, who took issue with the WWE official's booking decision. At the 2021 Royal Rumble premium live event, Pearce was scheduled to face Reigns. However, the WWE official replaced himself with Kevin Owens, declaring he was not "medically cleared" to compete.

On Instagram, Pearce posted a photo of Reigns hitting him with the Superman Punch and sent a three-word message:

"Love somebody today" wrote Pearce

Konnan believes that members of the Anoa'i family could be added to Roman Reigns' Bloodline storyline

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that members of the Anoa'i family could be added to Roman Reigns' storyline and angle with The Bloodline.

According to him, the legendary Afa and Sika haven't been used in the storyline, and the same can be said for Rikishi. He said:

"You've gotta think, they still haven't used Afa or Sika yet. They still haven't used Rikishi yet, you know what I'm saying? And there might be a chance in the future Rock might show up."

Disco Inferno, the co-host with Konnan, also spoke about the absence of women from The Bloodline:

"Why is The Bloodline not using any females right now? Aren't there any females in The Bloodline? There's gotta be people, the relatives and stuff. Nia Jax? [Naomi] and Nia, too, and they're both gone [from WWE]."

Roman Reigns will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London. He will team up with Solo Sikoa to face the team of The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match.

