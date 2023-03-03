WWE Official has a hilarious response to Chelsea Green’s tricks during shows

WWE Official Adam Pearce sent a message to Chelsea Green about her recent character work on television.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, Rhea Ripley eliminated Green in just a few seconds. The latter's first televised singles match in WWE since November 2020 aired on Monday Night RAW on February 6, 2023. She faced Grand Slam champion Asuka.

Green has had disagreements with everyone since her return to WWE. Since rejoining WWE, the former IMPACT Wrestling star has blasted the company and its management for mistreating her. The 31-year-old star has been on Adam Pearce's tail every then and now for not giving her a fair opportunity. However, according to the latter, Green has failed at every chance provided to her.

She recently shared on her social media that she was thinking of the day Adam Pearce did the right thing for the red brand. However, the WWE Official hilariously responded that he does the right thing every day.

"AKA Every day," Pearce wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Vince Russo feels Chelsea Green's persona is similar to Carmella

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently compared the RAW superstar's moniker to that of former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Russo commented on Green's character on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, saying that she reminded him of Carmella when the latter had the 'Most Beautiful Woman in WWE' gimmick with Reggie as her sommelier.

"I just think Chelsea Green and Carmella are just too similar. I know Carmella is the Staten Island girl and all that. But bro, she did that whole thing with Reginald when he was the wine guy and all that stuff. I just think the characters are too close," Vince Russo said.

This past week on the red brand, WWE Universe witnessed Carmella and Green meeting for the first time. Given the similarities, fans would want to see both women team up.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green and Carmella as WWE tag teams? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes