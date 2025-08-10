  • home icon
WWE official at odds with Seth Rollins following the 'Ruse of the Century'

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:14 GMT
The Vision at WWE SummerSlam 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Vision at WWE SummerSlam 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins worked everyone at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when he faked an injury for weeks only to ruin CM Punk's moment. Recently, a senior official hinted that they might be at odds following the 'Ruse of the Century.'

Seth Rollins faked an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and took a loss to LA Knight. The Visionary, for weeks, pretended to be injured and was often seen walking with the help of crutches. However, the truth came out at SummerSlam 2025 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE officials, including Triple H, weren't too thrilled with The Visionary's decision to kayfabe everyone for the Ruse of the century in New Jersey. Recently, Adam Pearce posted a cryptic message where he shared an image of a WWE official, Eddie Orengo, and Seth Rollins, seemingly hinting that they disagree with Rollins' tactics.

"Love somebody today. ❤️🙏 I think @eddieorengowwe disagrees," Pearce wrote on Instagram.

Seth Rollins is feuding with multiple names on WWE RAW

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins' group officially was called 'The Vision,' and the new World Heavyweight Champion explained his actions from The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. However, many are after The Visionary and the title.

In the show's main event, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, but the match ended in a disqualification when CM Punk appeared and attacked the new champion. However, The Vision eventually neutralized the outside threat until Roman Reigns appeared.

Unfortunately, The Original Tribal Chief, The Megastar, and The Second City Saint weren't on the same page as The Vision and lost to the villainous faction. Moreover, the 40-year-old star was targeted by the group as Bronson Reed hit Reigns with three Tsunamis and stole another pair of sneakers.

Seth Rollins hasn't been champion for a week, and the likes of LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are after him on the red brand. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Vision on Monday Night RAW.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

