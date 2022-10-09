WWE Official provides her perspective on controversial finish to Sheamus vs. Gunther on SmackDown

WWE referee Jessika Carr, who officiated the match between Sheamus and Gunther on SmackDown, took to Twitter to showcase her side of the story.

The main event of SmackDown saw The Ring General retain his Intercontinental Championship against the former WWE Champion in a hard-hitting match. However, the match ended on a controversial note after Gunther seemingly tapped out.

While the former NXT UK Champion went on to win the bout after that, The Celtic Warrior believes he should have been awarded the title due to the incident.

Referee Jessika Carr, who had the best view of what happened, denied that it was a tap-out, stating that her decision was a fair one. She later posted a video of her perspective on Twitter:

Sheamus and Gunther have been engaged in a war of words since their match on WWE SmackDown

The animosity between Sheamus and Gunther has been at an all-time high since the controversial end to their match on SmackDown. While the matches between the two have been brutal so far, their war of words is equally daunting.

The Celtic Warrior has been a busy man on social media since SmackDown as he is convinced he made his opponent tap out. The Ring General, however, was quick to dismiss the claims:

The two men will have a chance to settle their differences at Extreme Rules. However, they will be joined by their faction members this time in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The duo also locked horns at Clash at the Castle where Sheamus was on the losing end despite his valiant efforts. The Celtic Warrior was even given a standing ovation by fans present in attendance.

With the previous two meetings between the two SmackDown stars being hard-hitting affairs, fans have no reason to believe the match at Extreme Rules will be any different.

Other than the 6-man tag team match between Imperium and Brawling Brutes, WWE Extreme Rules will feature five more stipulation matches. Fans will also be eagerly looking forward to the event to find out what's next in the White Rabbit saga.

