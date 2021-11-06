Top WWE Official quits following releases; Vince McMahon comments

Following the release of 18 WWE Superstars, the company has now confirmed that they will be replacing Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer. Frank A. Riddick III will now take up the role of WWE's CFO & Chief Administrative Officer.

Kristina Salen also looked back at her time in WWE with gratitude and praised Vince McMahon's leadership before mentioning the promotion's significant steps during the global pandemic.

"I started at WWE during the global pandemic and I am proud of what I accomplished with Vince's leadership and the tremendous team." said Kristina. "We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for the year, and have laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE's continued success."

Vince McMahon thanked the former CFO for her contribution to WWE's growth and wished her the best in her future endeavors via an official press release.

"I want to thank Kristina for her contributions to WWE and wish her well in her future pursuits," said Vince McMahon.

Kristina Salen joined WWE in 2020 and was most recently featured in the WWE Q3 2021 earnings call yesterday. She reportedly stepped down from her after the releases were confirmed yesterday.

Who is WWE's new CFO, Frank A. Riddick III, and what will be is role?

Frank A. Riddick III is not completely new to his current WWE role. He served as interim CFO back in 2020 and handed over the responsibilities to Kristina Salen when she joined the company last year. Riddick has also served as a member of the WWE Board of Directors for more than 13 years.

Vince McMahon has shown faith in Riddick based on their work experience over the last decade and believes that the latter will help create phenomenal content that appeals to a global audience.

"Working closely with Frank for many years, we have great confidence in his ability to execute our company's strategy, to increase revenues, and drive shareholder value by engaging our global fanbase with phenomenal content," asserted Vince McMahon.

Riddick is also happy to take on the new role and is looking forward to working with the company full-time. As per the official document, he will report directly to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and oversee financial planning & analysis, strategy, controllership, investor relations, tax, data analytics, technology, event travel and facilities.

