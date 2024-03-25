WWE official recalls how she got into the wrestling business 7 years ago

While being a referee in WWE is almost exclusively a male domain, there are times when the rule is broken. A WWE official recently recalled on social media about how she entered the wrestling business 7 years ago.

Before becoming a referee, Jessika Carr plied her trade as a wrestler on the Indies. She wrestled under the ring name Jessie Kaye and even won the inaugural VOW Vixen's Champion and the inaugural ECWA Women's Champion. Carr even competed for the prestigious Ring of Honor under the ring name Kennadi Brink.

In 2017, Carr was signed to WWE where she became a referee, making her the first female referee since Rita Chatterton. Since then, Carr has been a regular referee on television, and was even the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia.

Jessika Carr recently took to social media to recall how she got the call to become a referee.

"7 years ago today, I 'got the call' sitting in a Wawa parking lot to start this crazy [zebra emoji] journey. What a crazy ride and hanging on for dear life!"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

WWE official Jessika Carr once gave Sami Zayn a stunner

WWE referee are no strangers to getting physical in the ring. They are sometimes on the receiving end of a wrestler's fury and get taken out of action in such instances. However, there are rare instances when a referee hits a signature move on an active member of the roster.

This is what happened at a live event over a year ago. Sami Zayn got in the face of Jessika Carr, and as a result, she hit him with a stunner. This allowed Owens to hit another stunner and pick up the win. The crowd reacted positively to the whole incident and Sami also did a wonderful job in selling both stunners.

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Jessika Carr certainly has a long way to go in her career as a referee but the future looks bright for her.

Poll : Do you think WWE should hire more female referees? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion