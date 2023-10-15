WWE Official says LA Knight is undeniable: "The opposite of Rusev Day"

LA Knight is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE today. The superstar has earned massive praise from many fans and critics, including a WWE official.

Knight has been one of the hottest prospects in the company for nearly two years. His work on NXT was great, but his main roster move has turned him into an even bigger star.

Fans want to see LA Knight get a big push that will make him a top champion in the company. WWE Senior Vice President Road Dogg recently opened up about The Megastar’s position in the company during a chat on his Oh, You Didn't Know? Podcast.

Road Dogg stated that Knight did not wait for the creative team to give him opportunities. Instead, he decided to make a mark himself.

"We’re always so quick to jump on booking for something. I would argue LA Knight didn’t wait on them to book him and do something, he became undeniable, and all of a sudden you got to book him. So some of this lies on the individual."

He added that the writers can only do so much to get a superstar over:

"You know, at some point, and they said this in the notes, actually so it’s ironic —- some point the bell has to ring and you have to connect with the viewer. You have to connect with the viewing audience and if you can’t do that, don’t blame it on the writers... LA Knight is stealing the world right now. It's organic, it's real and I always like to it's the opposite of Rusev day. [From 00:06 to 01:03]

Knight has a long way to go in the company. However, he may get his first singles match for a World Championship in the coming weeks.

LA Knight could get a big match for WWE Crown Jewel

The latest edition of SmackDown saw John Cena welcome fans to the Season Premiere of the show before Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return. Cena revealed someone who was worthy enough to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before LA Kngith’s music hit.

The Megastar made his point after getting in The Tribal Chief’s face. He even threw Jimmy Uso out of the ring before defeating Solo Sikoa later in the night to make a bold statement.

Knight could well get a match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. It would open the doors for The Megastar to get more World Title matches.

Do you want to see LA Knight as the next World Champion in the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.