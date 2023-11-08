WWE official sends four-word message following massive Survivor Series announcement

A WWE official recently sent a message on social media following a massive Survivor Series announcement. The name in question is Adam Pearce.

The RAW general manager ended the latest episode of WWE RAW with a massive announcement for Survivor Series 2023. During the show's closing moments, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins engaged in a brawl with The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh.

Pearce came out and announced that the two groups would clash in a WarGames match at the upcoming premium live event. Following the show, he took to Twitter to share a fan-made poster for the high-profile contest. The image featured all eight men involved in the bout, with the RAW general manager's picture at the center.

"Let the games begin," wrote Adam Pearce in the post's caption.

You can check out the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

The WarGames match is a specialized steel cage match with two rings placed side by side. Considering the talents involved, the contest is certainly going to be entertaining. It will be interesting to see which team will eventually come out on top on November 25.

Adam Pearce opens up about Nick Aldis being WWE SmackDown's general manager

Nick Aldis was announced as the general manager of SmackDown on the season premiere of the Friday night show. On WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce gave his opinion on the former world champion's new role in the Stamford-based company.

Pearce said that he and Aldis would compete with each other to make their brand the best in the business. The former believed that he would win the battle of the two general managers.

"Now I'm not competing with myself anymore. I have somebody else to look at. We can play that chess game; we can see who, in fact, will make their broadcast the number-one sports entertainment broadcast on the planet. I'm betting on me, and I've got a headstart," Pearce said.

Would you like to see the two general managers take on each other inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here