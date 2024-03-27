WWE official sends a four-word message to Natalya following her NXT return

Natalya made a surprise return to WWE NXT this week. After the show, NXT General Manager Ava sent her a four-word message on social media.

Lola Vice issued an open challenge on X/Twitter the day before the show to anyone in the locker room who wanted to give her a fight. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a surprise return to the white and gold brand and was revealed as the 25-year-old star's opponent. She defeated Vice via pinfall to emerge victorious.

After Natalya's match on NXT, Ava sent her a four-word message on X/Twitter, mentioning that she was happy to have The Queen of Harts on the show.

"happy to have you @NatbyNature #WWENXT," Ava shared.

Seeing what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Nattie in the near future will be interesting.

Natalya said she was honored to be back in WWE NXT

Natalya is one of the best female in-ring workers in WWE history. The 41-year-old star has shared the ring with many big names during her lengthy career.

When she was interviewed backstage after her match on NXT, Nattie stated that she felt happy and honored to be back in the white and gold brand.

"Honestly, I’m speechless because it feels just surreal being back here. Even though I’m one of the most winning women in WWE history and I do have the world record for that [laughs], it’s been a minute since I’ve actually had a victory in WWE. These moments, I don’t take for granted. I just feel so honored to be here. I almost got choked up when I heard the crowd. It just made me emotional because it brought back so many memories of some of the best moments of my career that were at NXT, truly," she said. (H/T Fightful)

The Queen of Harts also praised Lola Vice and said that the latter was one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT:

"Being in the ring with Lola, I realized more than ever that she is one of fastest-rising stars in NXT. She’s amazing, but she’s not the BOAT. Knowing that she’s so talented, but also seeing how cocky she is, it just felt really good putting her in her place tonight. I don’t know, I think I need to go celebrate with a glass of wine and some chocolate."

It will be interesting to see which other superstars Natalya will work with in NXT. She has competed on the show multiple times.

