WWE official sends a four-word message to Natalya following her NXT return

Natalya made a surprise return to WWE NXT this week. After the show, NXT General Manager Ava sent her a four-word message on social media.
Lola Vice issued an open challenge on X/Twitter the day before the show to anyone in the locker room who wanted to give her a fight. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a surprise return to the white and gold brand and was revealed as the 25-year-old star's opponent. She defeated Vice via pinfall to emerge victorious.
After Natalya's match on NXT, Ava sent her a four-word message on X/Twitter, mentioning that she was happy to have The Queen of Harts on the show.
You can check out Ava's tweet below:
Seeing what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Nattie in the near future will be interesting.
Natalya said she was honored to be back in WWE NXT
Natalya is one of the best female in-ring workers in WWE history. The 41-year-old star has shared the ring with many big names during her lengthy career.
When she was interviewed backstage after her match on NXT, Nattie stated that she felt happy and honored to be back in the white and gold brand.
The Queen of Harts also praised Lola Vice and said that the latter was one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT:
It will be interesting to see which other superstars Natalya will work with in NXT. She has competed on the show multiple times.
