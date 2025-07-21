WWE official sends heartbreaking message with a twist; Drew McIntyre reacts

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:56 GMT
Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 [Image source: wwe.com]
WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey next month. Ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, an official took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message but with a hilarious twist. The message garnered a humorous reaction from Drew McIntyre.

The WWE official in question is none other than RAW general manager Adam Pearce. Scrap Iron recently shared a reel on his Instagram account where he looked very emotional. It seemed as if he would share some heartbreaking news. However, Pearce deceived his followers when Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" started playing. Apparently, he "Rick Rolled" his fans with the post.

Drew McIntyre reacted to the tweet by posting a famous meme on his X account. The image didn't have a caption, but the original meme featured the following message: "Not gonna lie, they had us in the first half." It was hilarious to see the RAW general manager prank his fans.

You can view the exchange on X below.

Drew McIntyre confirms his new name in WWE

Drew McIntyre is arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. He's currently involved in a storyline with Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, and Randy Orton. He's set to team up with Paul to face The Viper and Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

The Scotsman recently interrupted Jelly Roll's interview with Randy Orton, along with Logan Paul, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Things got heated between the four men very fast, and they ended up brawling. McIntyre then shared a picture of himself with a piece of a broken table he took as a souvenir from the show. He gave himself a new name, "Late Night McIntyre", in the post's caption.

"Late Night McIntyre."

Fans are very excited to see how things play out at SummerSlam for McIntyre. It'll be interesting to see if he can leave New Jersey with a win.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Edited by Pratik Singh
