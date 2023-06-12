WWE official sends heartfelt message to Dusty Rhodes on the 8th anniversary of his death

A WWE official has sent a heartwarming message to Dusty Rhodes on the 8th anniversary of his passing.

Dusty Rhodes passed away on June 11, 2015, at the age of 69 years old. The legend mentored many of today's biggest stars, and his legacy still lives on in the company today through Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is determined to finish his story and capture the title that his father never won. However, he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and now has to work his way back up to the top of the card.

WWE official Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to send a heartwarming message to Dusty Rhodes on the anniversary of his passing. Pearce reposted his initial thoughts after Dusty's death and how the legend helped his career.

"I wrote this 8 years ago today. I miss you, Dream. 🙏❤️," tweeted Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP m.facebook.com/notes/adam-pea… I wrote this 8 years ago today. I miss you, Dream. I wrote this 8 years ago today. I miss you, Dream. 🙏❤️ m.facebook.com/notes/adam-pea…

Cody Rhodes on talking about Dusty Rhodes on WWE television

Roman Reigns noted that Dusty Rhodes mentored him and barely ever mentioned Cody Rhodes during their rivalry heading into WrestleMania 39.

Reigns was mentored by Dusty Rhodes in Florida Championship Wrestling and used that to suggest that he had a better relationship with The American Dream than Cody.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, The American Nightmare noted that he wasn't interested in a promo about his father, but Roman Reigns had a unique relationship with Dusty, which added to the story.

"Can't avoid it," Cody Rhodes said. "And then those nights when I make it clear I'm not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It's one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn't really interested in the idea of, 'We're gonna converse on my father,' but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he's the one who took it up there." [From 5:35 – 6:01]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE paid tribute to Dusty after his death, but his legacy will live on forever in the professional wrestling business. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes eventually finishes his story and captures the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to honor his father.

What are some of your favorite memories of Dusty's career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes