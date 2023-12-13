WWE official sends a message to CM Punk after he signs with RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk officially signed with the red brand. Taking to social media, Adam Pearce sent a message to Punk.

Punk made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Following his return, he appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and even appeared at NXT Deadline.

However, The Best In The World finally decided to sign with RAW, as he signed the contract that Pearce offered. Taking to Instagram, Pearce quoted Richard J. Daley and posted a photo featuring Punk:

“If a man’s handshake is no good, all the paper in the world won’t make it good,” wrote Pearce

Eric Bischoff commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

Eric Bischoff recently commented on CM Punk's return to WWE. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the veteran stated that Punk wouldn't cause backstage trouble throughout his current WWE run.

Bischoff claimed nobody would get choked out backstage, courtesy of The Best In The World. He said:

"I said if he has the opportunity, he'd be crazy not to, but he's not gonna get away with, there is no CM Punk running amok backstage. No one's gonna get choked out. No one's gonna be in fear for their life. You're not going to have the craziness and the mishegoss going on backstage, and drama that went on in AEW, because it's an entirely different environment."

On RAW, Punk was confronted by Seth Rollins, who has taken digs at the former WWE Champion in the past. A potential match between Rollins and Punk could take place in 2024. Punk also confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match next year.

