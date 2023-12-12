"No one's gonna get choked out" - WWE veteran weighs in on CM Punk's current run

WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on CM Punk's latest stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

After walking out of WWE ten years ago due to his backstage and creative issues, the Straight Edge Superstar returned to pro wrestling in Tony Khan's AEW in 2021. However, within two years, he was fired from the promotion due to his altercation with Jack Perry at the 2023 All In, London.

The AEW President noted that the 45-year-old star's incident was regrettable and endangered people backstage. Despite these red flags, WWE welcomed the Best in the World at Survivor Series: WarGames in the closing moments.

Eric Bischoff, while speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, stated that Punk wouldn't even dare to start throwing tantrums backstage with his current run with the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE veteran said that under the leadership of Triple H, the company is a different place and that there's no room for tolerance given the former AEW star's history.

"I said if he has the opportunity, he'd be crazy not to, but he's not gonna get away with, there is no CM Punk running amok backstage. No one's gonna get choked out. No one's gonna be in fear for their life. You're not going to have the craziness and the mishegoss going on backstage, and drama that went on in AEW, because it's an entirely different environment," said Biscoff. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Check out the full video below:

CM Punk announced his spot for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint finally signed an exclusive brand deal with the company's flagship show after his return in nearly ten years.

The 45-year-old star stated Adam Pearce had a better offer over Nick Aldis' SmackDown and Shawn Michaels' NXT. After signing the red brand contract, Seth Rollins confronted Punk.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary expressed that he hates the Best in the World and called out him for calling WWE his "home." However, CM Punk eventually announced his participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble and hinted at a potential showdown with Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen if The Straight Edge Superstar emerges victorious in the multi-man contest to headline WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins.

Do you think CM Punk will be a problem for WWE in his current run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.