WWE official sends message to Nick Aldis

A WWE official recently sent a message to Nick Aldis. The name in question is RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

On the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, Nick Aldis penalized Roman Reigns for interfering in the Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight to determine The Tribal Chief's opponent for Royal Rumble.

After the match ended in no contest, Aldis stepped in and revealed to Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, that The Head of the Table would now defend the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship in a Fatal Four-way match against the three men at the upcoming premium live event.

The 37-year-old's contemporary, Adam Pearce, recently took to Twitter to send a message to Aldis. The RAW General Manager replied to the tweet announcing Nick Aldis for the upcoming edition of WWE's The Bump:

"Kindly pass on my fond regards, if you please," wrote Adam Pearce.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis opens up about tension within Damage CTRL

Kairi Sane made a shocking return to WWE at Crown Jewel. The 35-year-old attacked Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship. A couple of weeks later, Asuka also aligned herself with Damage CTRL.

The two female superstars have had a fair share of issues with Bayley in the past, and their addition to the heal faction has built tension between the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion and other members of the group.

During his previous appearance on Nick Aldis WWE's The Bump, the SmackDown General Manager pointed out that the addition of new talents often results in a shift in dynamics within the group, and Damage CTRL is also suffering from the same. He also addressed Bayley being left behind and ignored during various segments and matches:

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing...And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this. The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision," he said.

