WWE Official sends a strong message after banning Rhea Ripley on RAW

After banning the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Official sent a strong message to the whole roster.

On the latest episode of RAW, leading up to the 2023 Survivor Series WarGames, fans witnessed yet another brawl between The Judgment Day faction against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.

However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out with officials to stop the two groups. Pearce was more furious than ever with the escalating situation as he addressed that he was sick of the same shenanigans on the red brand show.

The 45-year-old official announced that everyone, including Rhea Ripley, has been banned from the ringside during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW.

Mami was visibly upset with Pearce's announcement, and she tried to convince the RAW General Manager. To everyone's surprise, when The Eradicator mentioned she was not okay with the ban, Adam Pearce asserted he could not care less about it and that he runs Monday Night RAW, not The Judgment Day.

Following the red brand show, the 45-year-old took to Twitter to mention that he seems to be spoiling everyone's brandy, cigars, and dreams of victory.

"I seem to be spoiling everybody’s brandy, and cigars, and dreams of victory. #WWERaw," wrote Pearce.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Survivor Series

At Crown Jewel 2023, The Judgment Day member emerged victorious over Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal-Five-Way match.

Last week on WWE RAW, Zoey Stark earned an opportunity to face Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series: WarGames by winning a Battle Royal.

When Adam Pearce asserted his dominance while confronting Mami, Zoey Stark came into the ring. The 29-year-old female star promised that she will dethrone The Eradicator at Survivor Series.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will retain her title against Stark at Survivor Series.

