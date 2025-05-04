WWE official sends warning to Judgment Day member ahead of RAW

A WWE official has issued a warning to a member of The Judgment Day. The name in question asked Carlito to watch his back in a recent social media post.
Earlier today, the wrestling promotion's referee Jessika Carr took to her X/Twitter account to share a fan art, featuring her. The 33-year-old noted she looked sad in it. A user jokingly stated that it was because of constant interferences during matches.
The user further noted he was waiting for Karr to hit Carlito with a Superkick. The Judgment Day member has been causing distractions in almost every match featuring his stablemates. Jessika Carr reshared the tweet, tagged the 46-year-old, and asked him to watch his back.
"@Litocolon279 [Carlito] watch your back!" Carr wrote.
Judgment Day member hails Carlito; says she loves the former WWE United States Champion
One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, is the newest member of The Judgment Day. She is the only star to join the group after Carlito. The two have shared several hilarious moments backstage.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rodriguez stated that Carlito was an amazing person, and she loved him. She praised her fellow stablemate's humor, creativity, and talent. She recalled attending a show with her father that featured the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.
"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face, but so so amazing. I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe. I used to watch him back in the day, too, and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad, and he was there. He was a part of it," she said.
Carlito has wrestled only one televised match this year. He competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately for him, he was the first one out of the match, courtesy of R-Truth.