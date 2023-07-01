WWE officially announces the date and location for Edge's return

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced the date and location for Edge's return.

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen on the May 12 episode of the blue brand, where he collided with AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat match. The bout was won by The Phenomenal One, who went on to face Seth Rollins for the title at Night of Champions, with The Visionary emerging victorious.

On SmackDown this week, WWE revealed that Edge will make his return on Friday night next week. He will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The show is set to take place in Madison Square Garden on July 7.

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the biggest stars in the history of the company, and fans will be delighted to see him back. He was involved in a lengthy feud with The Judgment Day, which concluded at WrestleMania 39 after he defeated 'The Demon' Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match.

It'll be interesting to see what Edge has to say on the blue brand next week during his conversation with Grayson Waller.

