WWE officially announces their return to live events from July

It's been over a year since the global pandemic led to empty arena shows and the creation of the ThunderDome. WWE officially announced today that they will be returning to live events.

The company made the announcement through its social media platforms and a press release. WWE will return to live events with a 25-city tour from July through Labor Day.

The tour will kick off with the July 16th Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will mark WWE's official return to live events for the first time since the two-night WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, Florida.

BREAKING NEWS:@WWE returns to live events with a 25-city tour running through Labor Day. The tour starts with the July 16th Friday Night #SmackDown at the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, TX! pic.twitter.com/TjRAqxv3Bf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 21, 2021

Prior to WrestleMania, the last WWE show to have a full capacity crowd was back in March 2020 in Washington, D.C. WWE also announced that the July 16th SmackDown will kick off an entire weekend of live events in the Texas area, including the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on July 18th.

WWE’s upcoming tour will start with three shows in Texas, as mentioned below.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for these three events go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m ET.

News on the location for WWE Summerslam 2021

The latest press release by WWE did not include any significant news on the location for this year's Summerslam event. However, additional stops for the 25-city tour through Labor Day will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sports Illustrated's recent report indicated that SummerSlam 2021 will take place in Nevada.

The news of fans returning to WWE live events is cause for celebration and excitement. There will be newfound energy for WWE performers, thanks to a live crowd's presence on weekly shows.