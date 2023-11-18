WWE officially announces The Judgment Day's next challengers for the tag team titles

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

During the show, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes in a triple-threat tag team match to earn an opportunity at the titles. Since joining forces with Bobby Lashley on the blue brand, this will be their first time competing in a championship match.

Before the show ended, WWE announced that The Judgment Day would put their titles on the line against The Street Profits next week on SmackDown, the go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames.

After they defend their tag titles on Friday Night SmackDown next week, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will step inside WarGames alongside Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and potentially Drew McIntyre to take on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and their potential fifth partner.

Although The Scottish Warrior hasn't been announced as a competitor in the match yet, there's a major chance he'll be revealed as The Judgment Day's fifth member, as he joined forces with them on RAW this week.

