  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sol Ruca
  • WWE officially brings back forgotten championship and confirms star as double champion

WWE officially brings back forgotten championship and confirms star as double champion

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:21 GMT
The title has been brought back (Credit: WWE.com)
The title has been brought back (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE is now officially recognizing that a star is actually a double champion. A forgotten championship has now been brought back.

Ad

Fans pointed out how the render had finally been changed for Sol Ruca on WWE's website. The star had been carrying only the Women's North American Title on the official render on the site. The Speed Championship, while appearing on the star separately, has now been added to it as well.

The star is now shown holding both belts together, with WWE confirming the return of the title, as well as Ruca's status as a double champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ruca won the NXT North American Title back in April earlier this year. Winning it at Stand and Deliver against Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, and Zaria, in a six-woman ladder match, she became the first champion after the title had been vacated earlier by Stephanie Vaquer, since she was holding the NXT Women's Championship as well.

Ruca also went on to win the Speed Championship by defeating Mia Yim in the final of the #1 contender tournament, and then defeated Candice LeRae. The Speed Title was forgotten in recent months, with the star not bringing it anywhere once WWE's deal with X ended. However, it has now been reintroduced on NXT and is once again one of the titles being defended on shows.

Ad
Ad

Sol Ruca's WWE Speed Title was left in limbo until recently

While Ava introduced the Speed Championship recently on NXT, it was the first time the title was highlighted on TV. Until then, it was part of WWE's exclusive deal with X and was not featured anywhere.

After weeks and weeks of Speed not airing without any explanation, finally, the news broke that the deal had ended. The title and the champion were left in limbo with no updates.

Now, the title is finally back on TV again, and even the WWE website has officially confirmed her as the champ.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications