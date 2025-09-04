WWE officially brings back forgotten championship and confirms star as double champion

WWE is now officially recognizing that a star is actually a double champion. A forgotten championship has now been brought back.Fans pointed out how the render had finally been changed for Sol Ruca on WWE's website. The star had been carrying only the Women's North American Title on the official render on the site. The Speed Championship, while appearing on the star separately, has now been added to it as well.The star is now shown holding both belts together, with WWE confirming the return of the title, as well as Ruca's status as a double champion.Ruca won the NXT North American Title back in April earlier this year. Winning it at Stand and Deliver against Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, and Zaria, in a six-woman ladder match, she became the first champion after the title had been vacated earlier by Stephanie Vaquer, since she was holding the NXT Women's Championship as well.Ruca also went on to win the Speed Championship by defeating Mia Yim in the final of the #1 contender tournament, and then defeated Candice LeRae. The Speed Title was forgotten in recent months, with the star not bringing it anywhere once WWE's deal with X ended. However, it has now been reintroduced on NXT and is once again one of the titles being defended on shows.Sol Ruca's WWE Speed Title was left in limbo until recentlyWhile Ava introduced the Speed Championship recently on NXT, it was the first time the title was highlighted on TV. Until then, it was part of WWE's exclusive deal with X and was not featured anywhere.After weeks and weeks of Speed not airing without any explanation, finally, the news broke that the deal had ended. The title and the champion were left in limbo with no updates.Now, the title is finally back on TV again, and even the WWE website has officially confirmed her as the champ.