WWE officially brings back long-standing rule for major title defense

WWE recently brought back a long-standing rule for a major title defense. There are several title matches scheduled to take place this Sunday night at Clash in Paris.The Wyatt Sicks are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and put their titles on the line against LA Knight and Rey Fenix at a live event today in Leeds, UK. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy captured the titles from the Street Profits on the July 11 edition of SmackDown.At the event today in Leeds, the promotion brought back the Freebird Rule, allowing anyone from a stable to defend the tag titles. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan successfully defended the titles against Knight and Fenix at the live event today.Uncle Howdy's faction successfully defended the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam 2025. The faction used to be on RAW but transferred to SmackDown earlier this year.Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell makes bold claim about The Wyatt Sicks' futureWrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently made an interesting claim about the future of The Wyatt Sicks in the promotion.The mysterious faction features Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross. They debuted on WWE RAW last year to a ton of fanfare but quickly lost momentum.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell stated that the faction was not booked consistently and would regularly disappear from television. The legend suggested that there wasn't a long-term future for the group in the company, and the creative team failed to get them over."That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatt Sicks you do right now is an exercise in futility," said Mantell. The Wyatt Sicks have been WWE Tag Team Champions for 46 days so far. It will be interesting to see how long the faction can hang onto the titles moving forward on SmackDown.