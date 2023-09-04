WWE officially changes Jey Uso's status after Payback return ahead of RAW

Jey Uso made a big return at WWE Payback, and now the company appears to have changed his status finally.

The week after SummerSlam, there was explosive tension on WWE SmackDown. Jimmy Uso had come out to answer for betraying his brother and helping Roman Reigns, but Jey was having none of it. After listening to his brother's reasons, he would take out both Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. While it appeared that he was going to forgive his brother, he took him out as well.

The star then turned to the camera to say that he was done with The Bloodline and he was quitting SmackDown and WWE. It appears that his declaration covered SmackDown, but he's back in the company. He appeared on Payback this week, with Cody Rhodes saying that he was coming to RAW.

WWE has now officially confirmed Jey Uso's status on its website. Whereas before, he had been moved to the alumni page after he quit, now the star has been moved to the RAW roster page.

The star's move to RAW has now officially been confirmed by WWE

It remains to be seen how the rest of The Bloodline members react to Jey Uso's move now that it has happened. The star superkicked Grayson Waller, and the two could end up confronting each other during RAW this week.