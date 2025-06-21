WWE officially changes R-Truth's name AGAIN on SmackDown

R-Truth has gone through yet another name change. It happened on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The star faced John Cena in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event, which he lost. Following the defeat, Truth was told by the company that his contract would not be renewed. However, when this emerged, the fans started a massive backlash against WWE for the decision to remove him. He was eventually brought back, attacking John Cena and establishing himself once again.

Soon, though, he cut a promo where he said that he was no longer R-Truth and was now Ron Killings, officially changing his name. He also cut off his hair for a new look. Tonight, he had the chance to beat John Cena and faced him in a match. However, WWE decided to change his name during the match, with the commentators only referring to him as R-Truth.

The star has changed his name again (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

The banner advertising the match also listed the name, not Ron Killings. WWE has changed the name once again, this time from Killings.

Why the company decided to abandon the plans for the new name is uncertain at this time. Truth won the match against Cena tonight via DQ. It remains to be seen what's next.

