WWE officially confirms injury to Judgment Day member one week before WrestleMania; confirms how he was hurt on RAW

A Judgment Day member has an injury only a week before WrestleMania and the company has now confirmed it during WWE RAW.

During RAW today, New Day and DIY teamed up to face The Judgment Day in a tag team match. The match saw Finn Balor had a knot in his head, something he had posted the previous night on social media without any explanation other than calling it an Easter Egg. His forehead was really swollen but no one was sure how it had happened, and whether it was during a match or not.

With the star hurt before WrestleMania, there was some concern about his status ahead of the title match at The Show of Shows, but it's safe to say that with him competing on RAW tonight he's going to be able to do the same at WrestleMania 40.

WWE confirmed his injury, saying that he had suffered the swollen forehead when he was wrestling at the live event in Syracuse, New York. The commentary team officially commented on it and said that he got it when he was wrestling The New Day, so they were the ones responsible.

Expand Tweet

Triple H has now confirmed that The Judgment Day will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder match against five other teams on WrestleMania Night One.

Poll : Do you think Finn Balor will leave The Judgment Day soon? Yes! No, he should stay 0 votes View Discussion