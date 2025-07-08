WWE officially confirms Paul Heyman's new name

Paul Heyman is not only assisting Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns, but he is doing so with a whole new persona. WWE has now confirmed his new name as well.
Heyman has become a fixture at the side of Seth Rollins following WrestleMania 41. He has also helped recruit Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the cause, forming a formidable faction on WWE RAW. The three stars are all being guided by Heyman, who gives them advice on what to do and what not to do. His name has also been changed, going from the Wiseman that he was when working with Roman Reigns to the Oracle.
Heyman had shared the name earlier, but now, it has been confirmed that his name is none other than the 'Oracle' going forward. Both Michael Cole and Corey Graves referred to him as the Oracle multiple times tonight, confirming that his name has now officially been changed.
This was the first time WWE officially confirmed that the name had been changed to Oracle.
With Paul Heyman becoming the Oracle, and Roman Reigns expected to return soon, it remains to be seen what happens when they come face-to-face and what the Tribal Chief makes of the betrayal.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!