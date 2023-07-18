WWE officially confirms Seth Rollins' opponent for SummerSlam

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam next month.

The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with Finn Balor, who still holds a grudge over the former for what happened seven years ago at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2016. The Prince became the first-ever Universal Champion that night, but he had to relinquish the title less than 24 hours after winning it due to an injury he sustained in the match.

Over two weeks ago at Money in the Bank, Balor challenged Rollins for the new Big Gold Belt, but he lost the match due to Damian Priest's interference. This week on RAW, Seth Rollins was involved in a sit-down interview backstage. He was confronted by The Judgment Day member, who wanted another match for the title.

Things ended up getting physical, as Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins with a chair. He then told the latter to make the match happen.

It was later announced that the bout has been made official for SummerSlam, which is set to take place in Detroit on August 5.

