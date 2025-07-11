WWE officially confirms Solo Sikoa's stable's new name ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has worked towards forming his own stable on SmackDown over the past few months, and it all came together last week when Sikoa noted that his family was complete.
Sikoa has joined forces with JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa, and together, it appears that they are now known as MFT (My Family Tree). This was confirmed by WWE when it released new merchandise for the group.
Talla Tonga was the latest addition to the group. He recently reunited with his brother Tonga Loa when the two men made an impact at Night of Champions last month during the United States Title match between then-champion Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
It would appear that this heel group will go up against Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso, as well as anyone else who joins the babyface cause in the coming weeks.
Solo Sikoa will defend his United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Solo Sikoa will have his work cut out this weekend since he has to defend his United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, just weeks after capturing it from Jacob Fatu.
While Sikoa has claimed that his group is now complete, this could be where Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu add to their numbers and ensure that it's a fair fight moving forward. Jimmy's brother Jey has recently been written off TV on RAW, so he's an unlikely addition to the group, so it will be interesting to see if anyone will join forces with them.
Interestingly, if Jimmy Uso can defeat Sikoa, it could cause tensions between Big Jim and The Samoan Werewolf, considering Fatu hasn't had a chance for a rematch for the title that he lost in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions.
Saturday Night's Main Event could be where all the pieces finally fall into place.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE