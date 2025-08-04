  • home icon
  • WWE officially gives a new name to Brock Lesnar after his SummerSlam 2025 return 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:22 GMT
Image credits - WWE's official X account

Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE return in the closing moments of SummerSlam 2025 generated a monster pop in New Jersey. Now, the global juggernaut has officially handed him a new name that's worthy of The Beast Incarnate's stature.

The former Universal Champion showed up to confront John Cena after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the night's main event. Just when fans assumed the show had wrapped up, Lesnar's music hit. This marked the legendary star's first appearance since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody.

After circling the ring for a bit, as a stunned John Cena looked on, Brock Lesnar finally entered the squared circle and took him out with an F5. The show ended with Lesnar standing tall. Following this, WWE's X account uploaded a clip of The Beast Incarnate's attack on Cena, where they dubbed him "Mr SummerSlam."

"Mr. SummerSlam is back and left us all speechless!"

Brock Lesnar's absence over the last two years was due to legal troubles that made it hard for WWE to feature him in any plans. However, going by his SummerSlam 2025 return, it's safe to assume he's now firmly back in the mix and all set to embark upon a feud for the ages with John Cena.

Edited by Angana Roy
