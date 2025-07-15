WWE officially gives a new name to Roman Reigns after his return

Roman Reigns is back on the Road to SummerSlam 2025, and the Alabama crowd was expectedly elated to see him for the first time in months. Amid this, WWE has given a new name similar to those of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

The OTC showed up in the closing moments of WWE RAW to help Jey Uso and CM Punk, who were being viciously assaulted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Paul Heyman looked on in horror as his former client made his way to the ring. Reigns, Punk, and Jey got the better of Breakker and Reed and confirmed a new alliance among the three stars heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE has now shared a clip of the former Bloodline leader on their X account, where they called him "Monday Night Roman Reigns." It's worth noting that Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins are also often referred to with the Monday Night prefix.

"Monday Night ROMAN REIGNS," read the tweet.

It now remains to be seen what WWE has planned for SummerSlam 2025. Reigns was rumored to face Seth Rollins at the event, but the injury to the latter has derailed those plans. It looks like a tag team match could be in the works, with the OTC and Jey Uso facing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

