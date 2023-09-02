WWE officially hints at new Bloodline members to debut soon on SmackDown

The Bloodline has been a major part of WWE SmackDown over the last few years. Roman Reigns' family has dominated most of the show, but now, with the faction falling apart, it appears the company has acknowledged for the first time that more prospective members may be waiting in the wings. They have also done so officially, having one of the commentators speak about it during SmackDown.

Jey Uso "left" WWE after his brother betrayed him, saying he quit the company. Meanwhile, Jimmy is clearly missing his brother but is not a part of Reigns' faction officially, either. The star has been both in and out of the faction, with his position uncertain at this time.

Expand Tweet

Now, on WWE SmackDown, during the match between Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles, Jimmy interfered to help his brother. However, before he had done so, the company, for the first time, officially hinted that there may be more Bloodline members waiting to debut.

Corey Graves, on commentary, spoke the ominous words, saying that even if Jimmy was no longer with the faction and Jey had left, Roman Reigns had other options. There could always be new members of the family waiting to debut.

This is the first official confirmation that WWE could consider the other members of the extensive Anoa'i company for the faction.

"The Bloodline are as deep as they are dangerous. Jey does not want to be here, there could be a nephew or cousin waiting in the wings there to come in and wreak havoc."

Whether this is part of a storyline remains to be seen, but fans may have to watch for another member.

Are you excited to see more Bloodline members arrive on WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here