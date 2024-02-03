WWE officially makes big change to SmackDown after 38-year-old WWE star's release

WWE has made some major changes to the SmackDown brand beginning with this week's episode. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee would be permanent members of the red brand's commentary team.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, it was confirmed that Wade Barrett and Corey Graves will be doing commentary for the show going forward. The changes were made after Kevin Patrick was released from the Stamford-based company. He used to be a backstage interviewer, and he transitioned to a RAW and SmackDown commentator before departing from WWE.

Expand Tweet

Back in January, Sportskeeda Wrestling reported that Corey Graves and Wade Barrett would take over the commentary booth for SmackDown. This was confirmed on the show this week. The first match was between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory, and Logan Paul was the special guest commentator.

Tiffany Stratton made her televised main roster debut during the show, and Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship was the first match announced for WrestleMania 40. In the main event, Roman Reigns was confronted by The Rock, and the two stars are expected to collide at The Show of Shows this year.

What did you think of the blue brand's show this week? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.